USC Begins SEC Play At Georgia

File (Photo: WLTX)

As USC celebrates the 20th anniversary of the 1997 SEC Championship, this year's team hopes to start off league play with a strong showing at Georgia.

The Gamecocks and Bulldogs have had some hard-fought battles of late. Georgia has won four straight including all three meetings last year with the third meeting coming in the SEC Tournament.

The Bulldogs have two major weapons in junior forward Yante Maten and senior guard J.J. Frazier.

Maten leads the Bulldogs and ranks second in the SEC, averaging 20.6 points per game, while his 8.2 rebounds per game are a team best and rank third in the league.

Frazier is averaging 16.0 points per outing and in the three games last season, he averaged 17.3 points per game.

The big storyline in the Carolina camp centers around the return of senior guard Sindarius Thornwell. The preseason All-SEC selection is coming off a six-game suspension for a violation of athletic department policy. Thornwell has been able to practice with the team during his hiatus.