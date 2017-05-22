USC Center Up For Rimington Award

Alan Knott (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

New USC offensive line coach Eric Woolford will be leaning heavily on senior center Alan Knott to set the tone for that unit up front.

Knott has been named to the watch list for the Rimington Award which goes to the nation's top center.

A 6-4, 274-pounder from Tyrone, Ga., Knott has 29 career starts, the most on the current squad. He has played in 35 contests over the past three seasons

The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the Most Outstanding Center in NCAA Division 1-A College Football. Since it’s inception, the Rimington Trophy has raised over $2.9 million for the cystic fibrosis community. The award is overseen by the Boomer Esiason Foundation, which is committed to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis and has raised over $130 million for the fight against cystic fibrosis.

Dave Rimington, the award’s namesake, was a consensus first-team All-American center at the University of Nebraska in 1981 and 1982, during which time he became the Outland Trophy’s only double winner as the nation’s finest college interior lineman.

Staff Reports