USC Defeats The Citadel 12-5

USC's TJ Hopkins is congratulated after hitting a home run against The Citadel. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

TJ Hopkins homered twice and Chris Cullen added a homer and a career-high five RBI as well as seventh ranked South Carolina belted out a season-high 15 hits on the way to a 12-5 win over The Citadel on Tuesday night at Founders Park.

The Gamecocks improve to 8-5 with the loss dropping The Citadel to 3-8 for the season.

Graham Lawson earned his first victory of the season. He allowed four runs on four hits with three strikeouts and one walk in 3.0 innings of relief work. John Parke picked up his first save of the year after allowing just one run on three hits with two walks and five strikeouts in three innings of relief. The Citadel's Alex Bialakis suffered the loss and is 0-1 on the season. He allowed two runs on four hits with one walk and three strikeouts in three innings of work.

Carolina returns to action Wednesday night when it plays host to Winthrop with first pitch set for 7:00 pm at Founders Park.

Staff Reports