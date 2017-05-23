USC Defeats Vanderbilt 7-4 In 11 Innings

File (Photo: WLTX, AP, WLTX)

USC picked a good time to end its winless streak in the SEC Tournament.

Riley Hogan drew a bases-loaded walk and Alex Destino followed with a two-run double as Carolina defeated Vanderbilt 7-4 Tuesday in the opening game of the SEC Tournament. The victory snapped an eight-game losing streak at the SEC Tournament and also was the first victory in Hoover for USC head coach Chad Holbrook.

Carolina entered the post-season having lost eight consecutive SEC series, but was able to grind out an 11-inning victory and avoid another winless trip to Hoover.

In the top of the 11th, Vanderbilt chose to intentionally walk Carlos Cortes to pitch to Riley Hogan. But Reed Hayes could not get that third out before Hogan and Destino came through for the Gamecocks.

Tyler Johnson pitched four and a third innings in relief to pick up the victory. He allowed just one hit, struck out eight Vanderbilt batters and retired the last eight batters he faced.

The Gamecocks jumped out to 2-0 lead in the top of the first when the SEC All-Freshman selection Cortes delivered a two-run home run.

USC increased its lead in the top of the second when Jonah Bride, known more for defense than power, hit a solo HR to push the lead to 3-0.

The Commodores quickly evened the game with three runs in the bottom of the second. USC pitcher Reed Scott walked three Vandy batters before Will Toffey delivered a bases-clearing, three-run double to tie the game at three.

USC regained the lead in the top of the third and once again, it was courtesy of the long ball as Justin Row delivered. Carolina was on top 4-3 with all four runs coming off home runs.

Vanderbilt tied the game in the seventh when Connor Kaiser homered off USC reliever Josh Reagan.

The Gamecocks won at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium for the first time since 2012. The victory also ended Vanderbilt's streak of having won at least one game in the SEC Tournament for the last 11 years.

It was also the longest opening game of the SEC Tournament since 1986.

USC is now in the double-elimination round and will face Kentucky Wednesday at 10:30 am.

