USC faces Georgia In Athens

USC head coach Dawn Staley says she expects her team to compete just as hard against Georgia as it did against Mississippi State. (Photo: Jeff Blake, Jeff Blake)

After watching her team compete for a full 40 minutes, head coach Dawn Staley has gotten spoiled.

She wants that again Thursday against Georgia. And the next opponent ... and so on.

"We’re not going to let them off the hook,” said Staley

“I saw something a little different in our team against Mississippi State, and we’re going to keep pulling that out of them. For them to be able to compete for 40 minutes, it’s there. That’s the thing we’ve been struggling with all season long. But they put it together. Hopefully, we won’t look back.”

Carolina faces a Georgia team that tested the Gamecocks two weeks ago in Columbia. The Gamecocks won 66-63 but with a new-found consistency, USC hopes to have a greater margin of victory on the Bulldogs' home court.

