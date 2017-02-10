USC Faces Mississippi State In Starkville

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) and South Carolina Gamecocks guard PJ Dozier (15) react to a play against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the quadruple overtime game at Colonial Life Arena. The Alabama Crimson Tide won 90-86. (Photo: Jeff Blake, Jeff Blake)

After a four-overtime loss to Alabama Tuesday night, the 19th-ranked USC men's basketball team returns to action Saturday night at "The Hump".

The Gamecocks face Mississippi State at Humphrey Coliseum where the Bulldogs are 10-3 against Carolina. Tipoff is set for 8:00 ET.

USC (19-5, 9-2 SEC) is in a three-way tie for first with Florida and Kentucky

After the 90-86 loss to Alabama, head coach Frank Martin shouldered the majority of the blame saying he had pushed the guys too hard in practice and as a result, the players weren't as fresh as they should have been,

Senior guard Justin McKie wasn't having any of that as he spoke to the media prior to the team leaving for Starkville.

"Coach took the blame but that's our fault," McKie said.

"You can't shoot 29% and win a game. You can't miss 11 free throws and win a game. That wasn't on Coach. That was on us."

Thornwell Reacts To Being Named To Naismith Trophy Top 30 List

USC senior guard Sindarius Thornwell, who had career highs in that loss to Alabama (44 points, 21 rebounds, 25 of 33 free throws, 56 minutes) was named Thursday to the Naismith Trophy Top 30 List. That award goes to college basketball's player of the year.

Thornwell learned he was on that list from his younger brother.

"He said 'Man, you're on the list'", Thornwell recalled.

"I said "What's that supposed to mean? We just lost to Alabama.'"



Thornwell said the award is nice but not his primary focus.

"I don't play for things like that," Thornwell said.

"I don't play for personal things. My job is to just lead the team and give it my all every chance I get, every time I step out on the court, just do what I can to make sure that at the end of the game, we have a chance or we have more points than the other team."

