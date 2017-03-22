USC junior Allisha Gray was a participant in Wednesday's practice, a good sign after she suffered a hamstring-related injury Sunday against Arizona State. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

At Wednesday's practice at the Carolina Coliseum, USC junior Allisha Gray was an active participant.

That's good news for the team who saw Gray leave Sunday's game with Arizona State with what was thought to be either a knee or hamstring injury.

"It wasn't her knee, which was the great news about it," said head coach Dawn Staley.

"it was a bad Charley Horse (with) her hamstring."

The fact that Gray will be available is critical for a team that played just seven players in Sunday's win over Arizona State. So. will Staley have another short bench come Saturday?

""You've got to go with what you have," Staley said.

"If it''s seven,if it's eight, if it's nine, we don't have 10 I don't think. We just have to go with what feels good and what's working.

Tipoff Saturday in the Stockton Regional is 4:00 pm EST with Quinnipiac . The winner advances to the Elite Eight against the winner of Florida State and Oregon State.

