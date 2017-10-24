USC Focused On Vandy, Not What's Down The Road

With a 5-2 record, it is the job of the media and the passion of the fans that triggers a scan down the USC schedule in an attempt to figure out how many games are likely wins and what will be the bowl destination.

While that fun will continue, the coaches will do their best to make sure the players focus on Vanderbilt and not what is being said outside of the program. Yes, confidence is running high for Carolina, but that confidence is rooted in preparation.

'We're expecting to win" said head coach Will Muschamp.

"But we understand in order to do that, you've got to prepare the right way. You've got to go out and practice the right way. You have to go into meetings with the right frame of mind. You have to go into walk-throughs with the right frame of mind to continue to learn and understand your opponent and respect your opponent which we have great respect for Vanderbilt."

As far as what might be accomplished with a strong finish, Muschamp doesn't even care to discuss it without the context of playing Vanderbilt. The philosophy is treat each week as a one-game season, which provides a clutter-free approach.

"I think all the other stuff is clutter that you create in your life," Muschamp said.

"Right now, we need to have singular focus on Vanderbilt and that's what we have."

