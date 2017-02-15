File (Photo: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The spring schedule is out for the USC football team, including the date for the annual Garnet & Black Spring Game.

The Gamecocks are supposed to start their spring drills on Saturday, February 25 and end with the spring game on Saturday, April 1.

All practices leading up to the spring game will be closed to the public.

The Garnet & Black Spring Game will kickoff at 2 pm at Williams-Brice Stadium. The contest will be televised by the SEC Network. Admission to the game is free.

More information about the spring game will be announced at a later date.

