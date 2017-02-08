USC Freshman Pitcher Could Make Debut Friday

The USC softball team will crank up the 2017 season Friday at the Carolina Classic. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

The USC softball team will crank up the 2017 season Friday with a pair of games to begin the Carolina Classic.

The Gamecocks face Ohio University at 3:00 p.m. and Presbyterian College at 5:30 p.m.

In one of those games, USC fans could see the most high-profile in-state signee in recent memory.

Hartsville's Cayla Drotar, who has been named the Gatorade Player of the Year for the previous three seasons, figures to come out of the bullpen at some point.

Drotar, who helped lead the Red Foxes to the 2012 and 2016 state championships, committed to USC as an eighth-grader.

However, her first fall practice did not go as planned as she suffered two fractured vertebrae.

She has healed and is ready to go and a recent practice reminded her that she is now at a different level.

"Just a couple of weeks ago coming back from my back injury, I got to pitch live to the girls," Drotar said.

"And I remember not just my body shaking but it felt like my bones were shaking. It was a really big transition for me because I'm not pitching to these high school girls anymore. I'm pitching to college players and just because it wasn't another team, it was my team, I still knew they were good. But it was definitely a challenge for me because I knew I had to make my ball spin. I knew I had to hit my spots."

When Drotar does enter the field for the first time in an actual game, it will be another step in the transition for this highly-touted newcomer from the Pee Dee.

