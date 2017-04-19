USC Golf Coach Excited For Wesley Bryan

USC head golf coach Bill McDonald (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

USC head coach Bill McDonald has received some help of late on the recruiting front.



The state-of-the-art practice facility can be shown to prospects who are looking for a program committed to golf.

But McDonald received another arrow in his quiver with Sunday's win by Wesley Bryan in the RBC Heritage.

The former Gamecock golfer is a PGA Tour rookie but McDonald says Bryan has the skills to contend on any course - whether it's a shot-makers course like Harbor Town Golf Links or a longer course that demands distance off the tee.



"Any place where you have to putt well and be good with your wedges, Wesley's going to do well," McDonald said.

"I knew when he played well at Riviera this year, hat was a precursor to him doing well on really just about any golf course on tour."

Bryan finished tied for tied for fourth at that event, the Genesis Open, which was won by another Dutch Fork graduate in Dustin Johnson.

McDonald says Wesley's ability to putt and chip means if he can drive the ball well, he has a good chance at contending.

"He's starting to show that he can play at any venue. When you can putt and chip like Wesley, you're never out of a golf tournament," McDonald said.

Bryan's win at the RBC Heritage, which was the first at Harbour Town by a native South Carolinian, has vaulted him to 37th in the World Golf Rankings and 14th in the FedEx Cup standings.

© 2017 WLTX-TV