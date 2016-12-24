USC football players who have earned their degree but not exhaused their eligibility will be wearing a special patch for the Birmingham Bowl. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

When USC squares off against South Florida Thursday in the Birmingham Bowl, a group of Gamecocks will be wearing an additional logo on their jerseys.

Those Carolina players who have already earned their degree will be wearing a special SEC Graduation Patch. an initiative created by the SEC office to honor those players who have their degrees but have yet to complete their eligibility.

"The SEC Graduation Patch embodies the concept of 'Scholars, Champions and Leaders' that serves as a vision for individual excellence in the classroom and in competition," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

"The fact that more than 150 of our student-athletes have achieved this level of success makes the celebrations connected to bowl games even more significant this season."