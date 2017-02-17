South Carolina Gamecocks Coach Frank Martin talks to his players during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Colonial Life Arena. Arkansas wins 83-76 over the Gamecocks. (Photo: Jim Dedmon, Jim Dedmon)

For the second straight weekend, USC is on the road after a disappointing loss at home.

USC was defeated by Arkansas 83-76, the second straight home loss for USC which fell out of a first-place tie with Kentucky and Florida.

USC head basketball coach Frank Martin admitted after the loss to Arkansas he actually walked out of practice because he was so frustrated with the way his team was working.

“For him to not even put us on the line and make us run, just for him to walk out, we obviously did something he didn’t like,” Notice said.

“As a team, we tried to stay after, just talk, get some shots up, and kind of continue practice without him being there. And hopefully that won’t happen again with the next few practices that we have.”

Carolina senior guard Duane Notice says there have been players-only meetings in an attempt to rally the troops with five regular season games left.

"I think everyboyd chipped in, there wasn't just one person who led it," Notice said when asked about the content of those players-only meetings.

"Everybody has something to say. That's our team. We're all brothers. Everybody has something to say and that's the beauty of our team. We hold each other accountable."

Tipoff with the Commodores is set for 8:30 pm at Memorial Gym.

Records:

USC 20-6, 10-3 SEC

Vanderbilt 13-13, 6-7 SEC

*** Bryce Drew is in his first season as Vanderbilt's head basketball coach.

