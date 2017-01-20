USC-Kentucky Preview

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin during the second half against the Florida Gators at Colonial Life Arena. South Carolina wins 57-53 over Florida. (Photo: Jim Dedmon, Jim Dedmon)

The last two teams with perfect records in the SEC will square off at Rupp Arena as number five Kentucky hosts 24th-ranked USC.

It's no secret Kentucky wants to play as fast as humanly possible. For USC, they want to run too but when the high percentage shot isn't there, that's when the guards have to back out and run the set plays.

"Offensively, you have to make them defend," Martin said.

"You can't bail them out by taking bad shots early on the clock. You can't bail them out by not running offense. You have to cut 'em, you have to screen 'em, you have to post 'em and then you have to attack them. if you do those things, you have to convert."

USC shot just 29 percent from the field in Wednesday's win over Florida, but Martin knows his guys will have to have a higher success rate and he has told them as much.

"I told them, 'We can play as hard as we can play, if we shoot 29 percent, it's not going to be a good night for us'".

