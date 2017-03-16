USC Knows What An NCAA Win Would Mean

USC basketball players exchange high-fives with fans at the start of Thursday's open practice at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Mention the year 1973 this week and it's pretty obvious what the question is - When is the last time USC won an NCAA Tournament game?

Gamecock head coach Frank Martin has the program in the Big Dance for the first time since 2004 and a long absence in the tournament has gone a long way in keeping that streak intact. But when Martin looks at who came before him, he is amazed someone before him wasn't able to pull off an NCAA win.

"How is Frank McGuire not win an NCAA game since 1973?", Martin asked at Thursday's news conference in Greenville.

"How does Eddie Fogler, Dave Odom? Keep going -- the names of the coaches and players that have come through there. How does that happen?

And I'd love the opportunity to be able, not for me selfishly, that doesn't do anything for me, but for all those former guys and our administrators and former coaches that sacrificed. Because this is hard, getting here is hard. Winning here is even harder. To be able to accomplish that I think would soothe a lot of people. It would make a lot of people smile. At the end of the day that's what our job and life is to make others smile."

With the Bon Secours Wellness Arena expected to be dominated by fans wearing garnet and black, those making the trip to Greenville could be a witness to USC making a little history Friday night in the Upstate.



