At the SEC spring meetings in Destin, Florida, the conference released the conference opponents for the upcoming 2018 season and USC will host Kentucky.

Last season, the Gamecocks' only meeting with the Wildcats was at Rupp Arena.

USC will face its permanent opponents - Georgia, Mississippi State and Tennessee in a home-and-home series along with Auburn and Florida. USC defeated the Gators 77-70 in Madison Square Garden on March 26 to win the East Regional and advance to the program's first Final Four.

Other home games include Vanderbilt, LSU and Missouri.

Road games also include Alabama, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

