USC Looks To Get Back On Track

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena. (Photo: Randy Sartin, Randy Sartin)

With three games left in the regular season, USC head basketball coach Frank Martin feels his team is in position to regain some of its swagger.

USC has dropped three straight and four of its last five to fall to 20-8, 10-5 in the SEC. Even after the loss to Florida, Martin was encouraged by what he saw in practice and that effort and intensity has remained this week as the team tries to generate some positive momentum heading into the post-season.

Tennessee is coming off a loss at home to Vanderbilt. That loss dropped the Volunteers to 15-13, 7-8 in the league. But Martin says Tennessee is a dangerous team that could pull off an upset at any moment, as Kentucky found out a few weeks ago.

"On nights they have made jump shots, they have not lost," Martin said.

"They'll be geeked up and playing at a high clip."

Tennessee is led by second-year head coach Rick Barnes, the longtime Texas head coach who spent four years at Clemson. Martin says Barnes used a lot of zone during his team at Texas, but at Tennessee, he is going back to his hard-nosed man-to-man defense.

