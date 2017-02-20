USC Looks To Recapture Its Identity

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) controls the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Memorial Gymnasium. Vanderbilt won 71-62. (Photo: Jim Brown, Jim Brown)

Sindarius Thornwell is one of the leading candidates for SEC Player of the Year. But individual awards are the last thing on his mind as the team hits the final two weeks of the regular season.

Carolina faces the 13th-ranked Gators in Gainesville Tuesday night. Florida has won eight straight while USC is trying to find its way back to its winning ways from earlier in the year. The Gamecocks dropped home games to Alabama and Arkansas and this past Saturday, Carolina dropped a game at Vanderbilt. However, in spite of his team losing three of its last four, Frank Martin has seen signs his team will be ready for the Gators as the players engaged in a Sunday practice that Martin called one of the best in a long time.

"We’ve talked about just playing free,” said Sindarius Thornwell..

“Playing with no pressure on us. Just getting back to having fun, playing together, guarding (on defense). Around this time is when you want to be playing your best basketball, and we have to get to that point and lock in. These next four games are big for us. I hope we can be the best team we can be."

After the trip to Gainesville, the Gamecocks will have home games with Tennessee and Mississippi State before wrapping up the regular season at Ole Miss.

Martin On Canyon Berry

Former College of Charleston Cougar Canyon Berry uses the same, under-hand free-throw style that his father did during his Hall of Fame NBA career. Martin has a deep appreciation for Berry doing things his way.

"Not too many people have the courage to do things different from the norm,' Martin said.

"And the norm is shoot it the way 99.9 percent of the people shoot it. That's the norm. I give that young man a lot of credit."

