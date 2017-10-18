USC Men Picked To Finish 11th In The SEC

One season after a historic run to the Final Four, the USC men's basketball team is not receiving a lot of preseason love from the media at the SEC Tipoff in Nashville.

At the annual preseason media gathering the Gamecocks have been picked to finish 11th in the SEC. The low expectations can be traced to an improved league overall and the departures of Thornwell and Dozier, along with the absence of guard Rakym Felder. USC won a program-best 26 games in 2016-2017, but is not expected to reach those same heights for the upcoming season - based on this poll.

Kentucky is the pick to win the league followed by Florida, Texas A&M, Alabama and Missouri round out the top five. Arkansas is picked to finish sixth, followed by Vanderbilt, Georgia, Auburn, Ole Miss and the Gamecocks. Mississippi State, Tennessee and LSU comes in last in the media poll.

USC begins the regular season with a trip of Wofford on November 10.



