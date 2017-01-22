USC & Mississippi State Meet In Top Five Showdown

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley observes her team in action against Ole Miss. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

When USC head basketball coach Dawn Staley looks at the Mississippi State program, she sees a familiar blue print used by fifth-year head coach Vic Shaefer.

"It's much like what we were a few years ago when we were building and building and building" said Staley,

"He's (Shaefer) got Mississippi State at a really good place, he has good talent in there, he's got great point guards, got great shooters, got great post play. You can see they have great team chemistry, everyone seems to accept their role and they thrive in it. It's a real dangerous basketball team, a team which I'm glad we get to play them at our place."

Both teams are unbeaten in the SEC at 6-0, but the Bulldogs from Starkville are unbeaten at 20-0. USC is 16-1 with the only loss coming in December at Duke.

*** A'ja Wilson Update ***

Staley says Wilson should not be limited in Monday's matchup with Mississippi State. The Heathwood Hall graduate and All-American forward played 15 minutes in Thursday's win over Ole Miss, her first action since missing a pair of games with a sprained ankle.

"She practiced for two days without us subbing her out," Staley said.

"When she shows she gives us her normal, we give her her normal."

