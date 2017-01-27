USC-Missouri Preview

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin directs his team against the Auburn Tigers in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. (Photo: Jeff Blake, Jeff Blake)

When coaches, players and fans look back on the 2015-2016 season, a lot of debate and discussion has centered on why USC was in the NIT and not the NCAA Tournament.

The three losses to Georgia were certainly a factor but one loss in particular also played a role and that came at the hands of Missouri.

The Gamecocks came in with a record of 21-4, 8-4 in the SEC, while Missouri was struggling at 9-16, 2-10 in the league.

But a slow start was a sign this was going to be a battle to the end and in spite of a second-half rally, the Tigers had enough in the end winning 72-67.

Head coach Frank Martin does not have fond memories of that contest.

"Last year, we went there and we were out shot in the first half 20-2 from the free throw line," Martin recalled.

"It just felt it was an uphill battle the whole game. Hopefully, we play better this year."

The Gamecocks come in ranked 23rd in the country with a 17-4 record, 6-1 in the SEC after Tuesday's 98-69 win at home over Auburn.

Missouri is winless in league play at 0-7, 5-14 overall. But Martin shouldn't have to remind his team too many times what can happen when a favorite doesn't bring its A game and the underdog does - especially when the underdog is playing in his back yard.

"We can’t lose those games," said USC senior guard Sindarius Thornwell.

"The games you lose against Kentucky and the teams that are at the top, those games don’t really kill you as much when it comes to Selection Sunday. What kills you are the teams that are at the bottom of the SEC."

That's a painful lesson USC hopes it won't suffer again.

(© 2017 WLTX)