USC Non-Conference Schedule Released

USC head men's basketball coach Frank Martin led the program to a single-season record 26 wins and a first-ever trip to the Final Four.

The non-conference schedule for the USC men's basketball team has been released and it will feature 13 games starting with an October 30 exhibition at the Colonial Life Arena against Erskine.

The first regular season game is the already announced contest at Wofford on Friday, November 10. That will mark the first basketball game at Wofford's new Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.

The Gamecocks host Western Michigan on Nov. 13, a game that is part of the Puerto Rico Tip-Off. That will lead into a trip to Puerto Rico for three games in Fajardo, P.R.

After a game at FIU on Nov. 27, USC faces Temple in the Under Armour Reunion at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 30. Certainly there will be good memories for Frank Martin and the returning players since their last trip to the Garden ended with a 77-70 win over Florida in the East Regional Final.

USC returns for three-straight home games - Dec. 2 with UMass, Wyoming on Dec. 6 and Coastal Carolina on Dec. 9.

Three more games conclude the bulk of the non-conference schedule - at Clemson on Dec. 19 and a home game with Limestone on Dec. 27. The other non-conference game in the regular season takes place on Jan. 27 with a home game against Texas Tech in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Frank Martin enters his sixth season at the helm of the USC basketball program.

before traveling to Clemson on Dec. 19. Carolina hosts Limestone on Dec. 27, before concluding the non-conference portion of the season in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, when the Gamecocks host Texas Tech on Jan. 27.

© 2017 WLTX-TV