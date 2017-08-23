USC Puts Four On Coaches All-SEC Team

File (Photo: WLTX)

Four USC football players combined have earned Preseason All-SEC honors as voted on by the league coaches.

Tight end Hayden Hurst and linebacker Skai Moore are on the first team, while offensive lineman Zack Bailey and Deebo Samuel were named to the third-team. Samuel makes it as both a wide receiver and as an all-purpose back.

Hurst is coming off a season where he caught 48 passes for 616 yards in 2016, both records for a USC tight end.

Moore missed the 2016 season as he was recovering from neck surgery. He has led the team in tackles in each of his first three seasons at Carolina and was a 2015 team captain. He was on the Coaches SEC All-Freshman team in 2013, was the 2014 Independence Bowl Defensive MVP, and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2015.

A member of the Coaches SEC All-Freshmen Team in 2015, Bailey has played in every game over the past two seasons, making 18 career starts.

Samuel led the team with 59 receptions for 783 yards, despite playing in just 10 games. He also rushed 15 times for 98 yards and six touchdowns and returned 16 kicks for a 26.9-yard average, including a 100-yard touchdown return against Western Carolina.

© 2017 WLTX-TV