South Carolina is ranked No. 5 in the nation in the Baseball America Preseason Top 25 which was announced Monday.

The Gamecocks begin the 2017 season on Friday, Feb. 17 hosting UNCG at Founders Park.

South Carolina is one of four SEC schools to be ranked. Also ranked is Florida (No. 3), LSU (No. 4) and Vanderbilt (No. 11).

This is South Carolina’s fourth preseason national ranking. The Gamecocks were also ranked No. 4 in the country by Collegiate Baseball and D1Baseball and No. 5 in the nation by Perfect Game.

Carolina is coming off a season where it lost in the Super Regionals at home to Oklahoma State, but there has been a lot of preseason buzz coming USC's way.

Clemson is also in the top 10 of the Baseball America ranking at number 10 as the Tigers enter the second year of the Monte Lee era. Clemson won the ACC Tournament last season before ending the year at home in the regionals.

