USC Returns To Big 12/SEC Challenge

After a two-year hiatus, the USC men's basketball team will return to the Big 12/SEC Challenge when it hosts Texas Tech on January 27.

Carolina is coming off a record-breaking year where it set new single-season standard with 26 wins and made its first trip to the Final Four. Texas Tech went 18-14 a year ago under first-year head coach Chris Beard.

With USC hosting the Red Raiders, they will return to the Challenge the following year and likely play on the road.

USC head coach Frank Martin admits he's anxious to see how his guys react to playing a non-conference opponent in the middle of the SEC season.

Last year, the SEC and Big 12 finished the Challenge tied at 5-5 after the Big 12 won the previous three Challenges.

"This is my opinion, but our league playing well in late January in this Challenge this past season, it helped our conference," Martin said.

"It helped the perception. It helped the way the league is viewed."

