USC Soccer Defeats USC-Upstate 2-1

File (Photo: WLTX)

Sophomore striker Luca Mayr and true freshman midfielder Petter Soelberg each scored as the USC men's soccer team defeated USC-Upstate 2-1 Friday night at Stone Stadium is the season opener.

With the win, USC head coach Mark Berson moved into fourth place on the all-time list of Division I wins with 495.

USC returns to action Monday night at 7 pm with a match against the Mercer Bears.

© 2017 WLTX-TV