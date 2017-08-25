USC Soccer Defeats USC-Upstate 2-1

Sophomore striker Luca Mayr and true freshman midfielder Petter Soelberg each scored as the USC men's soccer team defeated USC-Upstate 2-1 Friday night at Stone Stadium is the season opener.
With the win, USC head coach Mark Berson moved into fourth place on the all-time list of Division I wins with 495.
USC returns to action Monday night at 7 pm with a match against the Mercer Bears.
