USC Soccer Team Defeats #13 Furman 1-0

The USC men's soccer team drew a great crowd at Stone Stadium.

USC's Luka Mayr took a pass from Christoffer Wallander Ianev in the 50th minute and put it in the net, propelling Carolina to a 1-0 win over 13th-ranked Furman Tuesday night at Stone Stadium.

It was Mayr's third goal of the season, matching his total from all of last season.

USC improved to 4-3 with the win, while Furman (6-1) lost for the first time this season.

USC goalkeeper William Pyle recorded his only two saves of the match in the final 10 minutes of the match.

