USC Soccer Wins SEC Regular Season Title

File (Photo: WLTX)

Elexa Bahr's goal in the 80th minute of regulation lifted the third-ranked USC women's soccer team to a 1-0 win over Florida.

USC (15-1-1. 9-0-1 SEC) wins the SEC regular season title for the second straight year.

Carolina was coming off a 1-1 draw at home on Senior Night to a Georgia team that was winless in the SEC - a match that was tied when the Bulldogs scored in the final minute of regulation.

But Thursday night in Gainesville, USC was able to keep Florida in check offensively until Bahr was able to put USC on the board.

Up next for the Gamecocks, the SEC Tournament in Orange Beach, Alabama.

© 2017 WLTX-TV