USC Sofbtall Off To A Fast Start

USC won a pair of games Friday by a combined 18-0 score to start 2017.

The Gamecocks are hosting the three-day Carolina Classic and began the season with a 10-0 win over Ohio University.

Three Gamecocks posted two hits each, with junior Krystan White leading the way with her double, homer and four RBI.

Senior pitcher Jessica Elliott (1-0) posted a five-inning shutout, scattering three hits and two walks while striking out five.

In the second game, USC defeated Presbyterian College 8-0. Freshman Cayla Drotar (1-0) tossed a one-hitter in her first collegiate start which saw her record six strikeouts.



USC returns to action Saturday when it hosts defending Big South Conference champion Longwood at 3:00 p.m.

The Carolina Classic continues Sunday with games at 12:30 pm against Presbyterian and 3:00 pm against Charlotte.

