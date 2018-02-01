USC Takes Another Crack At UCONN

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley file photo (Photo: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

For the sixth time, the USC women's basketball team will get to make as much of a statement as winning a national championship as the Gamecocks welcome top-ranked Connecticut to the Colonial Life Arena.

Carolina comes in ranked seventh in the country but as the defending national champion, that is something that is different in this matchup. But with UCONN still the overall standard for the sport, USC senior forward A'ja Wilson doesn't see this game as a measuring stick for the Carolina program as much as a chance for her team to add another historic feat to the resume.

"I don't think they're necessarily a measuring stick," she said.

"But I'm not saying it's not a big game. It is a big game. But I don't think it's a measuring stick for us. We really need to just focus on us at this time."

Wilson has faced the Huskies each season of her Gamecock career, scoring in double figures in each of the previous three games, including last season's 17-point outing in Storrs. She averages 13.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game and shoots 50.0 percent from the field against the Huskies. Certainly that performance will be needed against a team that has comes in unbeaten at 20-0.

For USC head coach Dawn Staley, she loves playing this game against UCONN not only what it does for her team but for the sport. However, at some point, she hopes to break through against Geno and company.

"When your 0-for against a team, you want to win," Staley said.

"That's the approach we're going to take, trying to get one on UCONN. which is a difficult feat. But is one that we have to keep liking our chances because of the time and the amount of the times we've played them."

© 2018 WLTX-TV