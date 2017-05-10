(Photo: Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY Sports)

Since arriving at USC, Frank Martin has made it a point to play in-state teams outside of the annual meeting with Clemson.

That philosophy will continue this year as USC will travel to Spartanburg and be the first opponent for Wofford in the Terriers' new arena.

The Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium will open this fall with a capacity of 3,400 for basketball games. The owner of the Carolina Panthers is a Wofford graduate and provided the funding for the building which will also host volleyball games and non-athletic events such as commencements and concerts.

An official announcement will be made in the coming months.

USC is coming off a year that saw the Gamecocks earn their first Final Four appearance and set a single-season record with 26 wins. Wofford head coach Mike Young is entering his 15th season as the Terriers' head coach. He has led the Terriers to Southern Conference Tournament titles in 2010, 2011, 2014 and 2015.

In addition to bringing in a Final Four team as its first opponent, Wofford is working on a series with defending national champion North Carolina. The series would likely consist of two games in Chapel Hill and one in Spartanburg.

© 2017 WLTX-TV