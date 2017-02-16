USC Women Crush Vanderbilt 82-51

File (Photo: GERRY BROOME, AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Kaela Davis and Alaina Coates each scored 15 points to help No. 6 South Carolina beat Vanderbilt 82-51 on Thursday night.

The game looked just like it did on paper - the Southeastern Conference's best team playing its worst, which was just what the Gamecocks (22-3, 12-1) needed after a 66-55 loss to No. 1 Connecticut for the Huskies' 100th straight victory.

South Carolina outscored Vanderbilt 50-10 in the paint. The Commodores (12-14, 2-11) had 20 turnovers and made 12 shots from the field - the second time in SEC play a team has had fewer field goals than turnovers against South Carolina.

The Gamecocks never trailed, opening the game on a 20-3 run. South Carolina led 23-6 at the end of the first quarter, as the Commodores had 10 turnovers and attempted just 10 shots in the first 10 minutes.

Coates also had seven rebounds. A'ja Wilson added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Gamecocks.

Christa Reed led Vanderbilt with 11 points

