The USC women's basketball team has won the past four SEC regular season titles and the last three SEC Tournaments. (Photo: Jim Dedmon, Jim Dedmon)

If the predictions hold true, the USC women's basketball team will win a fifth consecutive SEC championship.

Voting from national and regional media revealed USC is the choice to capture the league title and senior A'ja Wilson is the SEC Preseason Player of the Year. Wilson has been the SEC Player of the Year at season's end for the last two years. This past season, Wilson helped the Gamecocks win the program's first national championship and was a consensus first-team All-American.

The reigning national champions return a pair of starters in Wilson and sophomore guard Tyasha Harris along with six letterwinners.

Mississippi State, who lost to USC in the national championship game in Dallas, is picked to finish second followed by Missouri, Tennessee, and Texas A&M. Kentucky is picked to finish sixth followed by LSU, Georgia, Alabama and Auburn. The media panel said Vanderbilt will finish 11th followed by Florida, Ole Miss and Arkansas.

