USC Women To Host UCONN In 2018

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - National champion South Carolina will face two of the three other Final Four teams this fall in back-to-back games when the Gamecocks take on UConn and Mississippi State.



The Gamecocks announced the non-conference opponents Thursday. The highlight is a home game on Feb. 1 with UConn, which was seeking its fifth straight national title when it lost in the national semifinals. South Carolina follows that contest with a road game at Mississippi State on Feb. 5.



The Gamecocks defeated the Bulldogs three times last season, including 67-55 in the national championship game.



It's the fourth straight year UConn and South Carolina have played in the regular season with the Huskies winning the previous three.



South Carolina will travel to Maryland on Nov. 13 and play Duke at home on Dec. 3.

