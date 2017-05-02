USC Women's Tennis Will Host Regional

Kevin Epley has led the USC women's tennis program to five consecuive trips to the NCAA Tournament. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

The 14th-ranked USC women’s tennis earned its 23rd-consecutive NCAA postseason berth on Tuesday night as they were selected to host NCAA Championship first and second round matches May 12-13. The Gamecocks, who received the No. 14 overall seed, are hosting a regional for the second consecutive year.

The Gamecocks are the top seed in the regional which includes Texas, Wake Forest and North Florida.

First round action will take place Friday, May 12 with Carolina facing North Florida and Texas taking on Wake Forest. Second round play is scheduled for Saturday, May 13. The winner of each regional advances to the Dan McGill Tennis Center in Athens, Georgia, where the 16 teams will compete for the national championship May 18-24.

The Gamecocks have reached the second round in the last three seasons and in eight of their last nine appearances overall. South Carolina has advanced past the regional twice, most recently in 2009 when Carolina reached the NCAA Quarterfinals.

The Gamecocks finished fourth in the SEC for the second-consecutive season and will bring a top-15 ranking into the regionals.



