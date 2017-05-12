USC Women's Tennis Wins NCAA Regional Opener

The USC women's tennis team defeated North Florida 4-0 Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

There will be an SEC-Big 12 Challenge of sorts Saturday when the 14th-ranked USC women's tennis team faces 22nd-ranked Texas in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday with a scheduled start time of 1:00 p.m.

Carolina made it to the second round with Friday's 4-0 win over North Florida at Carolina Tennis Center.

South Carolina's 19 wins this season ties last year's squad for the most victories since 1995. The Gamecocks will look to achieve their first 20-win season since the 1995 squad finished with a 22-7 record that included an appearance in the NCAA Sweet 16.

Friday marked a busy day at USC's Athletics Village with two venues hosting post-season events. While tennis was going on, USC's Sheila and Morris Cregger Track was the site for day two of the SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

"It's great to be able to host, but it's also great to be able to host in a very special faciltiy as we have here with our tennis complex and also Cregger Track," said USC athletics director Ray Tanner.

"All of the people coming in are impressed with our facilities and enjoy participating here and it says a lot about the brand of the Gamecocks of the University of South Carolina."

USC head women's tennis coach Kevin Eppley is obviously focused on getting his team to play to its potential, but he isn't oblivious to what's going on just a short walk away.

"It is nice and they're right next door," Eppley said.

"They've got a lot of energy and some of their fans are filtering in over here."

