USC's Epley Earns Coach of the Year Award

USC head women's tennis coach Kevin Epley (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

USC women's tennis coach Kevin Epley has picked up been named the Wilson/Intercollegiate Tennis Association Carolina Region Coach of the Year.

This is the first Coach of the Year award for Epley since he arrived at USC in 2012. He was named East Regional Coach of the Year in 2008 when he was at Williams & Mary.

In each of his five seasons, Epley has taken the Gamecocks to the NCAA Tournament and has never missed the post-season in his 13 years as a head coach.

With wins over North Florida and Texas, Epley has led the program its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2009 and seventh overall.

South Carolina is currently 20-8 overall, the first 20-win season since the 1995 team went 22-7. He has advanced his teams to at least the second round of the tournament nine times and boasts an all-time record of 235-109.

No. 14 South Carolina will face No. 3-seeded Ohio State on Friday, May 19 at noon in Athens, Ga., at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex.

© 2017 WLTX-TV