WLTX
USC's Season Opener Kicks Off At 7 PM

Reggie Anderson, wltx 6:36 PM. EDT May 31, 2017

The kickoff time for USC's season opener in the other Columbia has been set.

The Gamecocks and Missouri will square off at 7 pm ET in a game that will be televised by ESPN2.

Last year, USC the battle for the Columbia Cup 31-21.Mizzou holds a 4-3 lead in the all-time series between the two Eastern Division rivals.

Carolina kicks off the 2017 campaign on Saturday, September 2, with a non-conference game in Charlotte with NC State. That contest was previously announced as a 3:00 pm kick on ESPN.

