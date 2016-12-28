USF Quarterback Has A History With Muschamp

South Florida Bulls quarterback Quinton Flowers (9) throws the ball against the UCF Knights during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. (Photo: Kim Klement, Kim Klement)

Will Muschamp knows that South Florida quarterback Quinton Flowers will have a little extra incentive to lead his team to a win Thursday in the Birmingham Bowl.

When Muschamp was the head coach at Florida, he tried to convince Flowers to come to Florida. But Flowers wanted to play quarterback and he says Muschamp wanted him to play safety.

"The last thing I remember about Coach Muschamp was he came into my coach’s office and, at first, he asked me to play something else," Flowers said.

"But I told him I didn’t want to play anything else. The only thing I wanted to play was quarterbacks. That’s what I was going to college to play. He started bringing coaches in and every coach I saw was a skill position or just wanted me to play safety. So i told him, 'if you don't want me as a quarterback, then you go get someone else."

Flowers earned the American Athletic Conference offensive player of the year, in 2016, throwing for 22 touchdowns and rushed for 15 more with nearly 4,000 yards of total offense.

USC's head coach says at the time, Flowers would have been given a look at his current position.

"We certainly would have given him an opportunity to play quarterback, that’s for sure," Muschamp said.

"I think he’s extremely talented. I think his largest talent, in my opinion, is his competitive edge."