Verne Lundquist Stays Busy

Verne Lundquist will broadcast Friday's Sweet 16 game between USC and Baylor at Madison Square Garden. (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

Verne Lundquist received a tremendous farewell tour in the fall of 2016 as he concluded his run as the lead play-by-play announcer for CBS' coverage of college football.

Back in 1974, Lundquist began calling college football at the network level for ABC. His last college football game as an announcer was the Army-Navy game in December.

But it's his 17 years of being the voice of the SEC on CBS that Lundquist is known for most. Brad Nessler will take over in 2017 but it's not as if Lundquist is spending all of his time on the front porch. He still keeps up a busy schedule which will continue this weekend at the East Regional finals in Madison Square Garden.

Lundquist will be on the microphone for TBS Friday night for both games at the Garden. The winners will meet Sunday on CBS where Lundquist will call his last game NCAA game of the season. From there, it's off to Augusta National where he will be perched in the 17th tower where he was in 1986 as Jack Nicklaus provided the birdie putt on the 16th green that led to Lundquist providing the "Maybe, Yes Sir!" line that has been replayed by millions as Nicklaus went on to win his sixth Masters.

However, in 2005, Tiger Woods' incredible chip shot on 16 allowed Verne to exclaim what many viewers were thinking - "In your life, have you ever seen anything like that?"

So yes, life is good for Lundquist who keeps busy thanks to NCAA basketball and golf.

"It's worked out great," he said.

"The retirement from football was perfectly executed. We didn't get down to Columbia this year. But I've been there enough times to know how fervent the fans are."

As Lundquist was in the middle of his farewell tour during the football season, he received a gift from the all-time winningest coach at Florida and USC.

"I got an autographed football from Steve Spurrier that I treasure," Lundquist said.

"It's right up there in the office on the wall."

On Thursday, Lundquist and his broadcasting partner Jim Spanarkel spent a few minutes chatting with USC head basketball coach Frank Martin who has led the Gamecocks to the Sweet 16. Lundquist has been impressed with the way the Gamecocks arrived to the Sweet 16.

"What they did in the second half against Duke was just extraordinary," said Lundquist.

Tipoff between USC and Baylor is set for 7:29 pm at Madison Square Garden, one of the most iconic venues in the world and a place where Lundquist has come to over the years. He says it's always special to be courtside at MSG.

"It never loses its charm," he said.

"When you get to say 'I did the Regional Finals at Madison Square Garden', that's a cache that's still very significant in this sport."

