Wando Defeats River Bluff 1-0, Chapin Advances

River Bluff knew it would have to knock off the nation's top-ranked team to get a chance at a second consecutive state championship.

The Gators, last year's Class 4A state champion, came into Tuesday's Lower State championship ranked sixth in the country by USA Today. Wando entered the contest ranked first in that same USA Today Super 25 poll.

Both teams put on a clinic of how to execute at a high level, however it was Wando making a second-half goal stand up in a 1-0 victory. The Warriors will face J.L. Mann Saturday night in the Class 5A state championship.



In the 4A ranks, Chapin defeated Dreher 4-0 to advance to the finals. The Eagles, the reigning Class AAA champions, will face Aiken for the 4A title.

