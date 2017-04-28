Watson Introduced In Houston

Houston Texans general manager Rick Smith (left) and Texans first round draft pick Deshaun Watson (middle left) and vice chairman D. Cal McNair (middle right) and head coach Bill O'Brien (right) pose for a picture at NRG Stadium. (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

With one phone call and one trip on stage with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Deshaun Watson's path to the NFL has taken him to Houston where one of his teammates will be someone who like Watson, never lost to the arch-rivals in his three years in college.

As Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott mentioned on a Friday afternoon interview on "The Halftime Show" on 107.5 The Game, perhaps the best player in the history of Gamecock football is now teammates with the best player in the history of Clemson football.

But for now, Watson is a rookie who has a lot to learn. In Friday's news conference in Houston, Watson alluded to the fact that he will be leaning on his fellow Texan quarterbacks to help him in the transition.

"I know its going to be a challenge which I'm up for," Watson said.

"But also, I have a lot to learn. So I'm just anxious to get here and get to work and learn from Brandon Weeden and Tom Savage - two guys who I'm a huge fan of, who I watched while they were in college. So it's going to be a fun ride."

It's a ride that first began when the Texans brought Watson to Houston for a visit and immediately, he hit it off with the Texan players.

"Once I got here, the players brought me in, sat down and ate lunch with all the guys," Watson recalled.

"Building that relationship. It felt like I was already on the team."

Watson also had a great time with the Houston coaching staff and that solidified Watson has the Texans' top target.

© 2017 WLTX-TV