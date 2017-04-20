Deshaun Watson poses with former Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers and a member of the Doc Blanchard family during the ceremony which awarded Watson the Blanchard-Rogers Trophy which goes to the state's player of the year. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Deshaun Watson was back in the Upstate Thursday night, picking up an award from the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame.

The former Clemson quarterback who led the Tigers to the national championship was presented with the Blanchard-Rogers Award. The SCHOF renamed its player of the year award after two Heisman Trophy winners with ties to the Palmetto State. The late Doc Blanchard was born in McColl, while George Rogers made his way to Columbia from Duluth, Georgia.

Watson's schedule has been busy with constant training and traveling. Training for the NFL Draft and traveling to several NFL cities to meet with teams who might take him the first round of next week's draft. Watson was asked if any team stood out. The two-time Heisman Trophy finalist played it cool.

"All of the visits have been good for me and them," Watson said with a smile, not wanting to tip his hand.

"Just kind of wait and see which one is going to select me."

Watson has been projected to go in the first round, but where he goes and with what pick is anybody's guess. But Watson feels what he can bring a franchise is not up for debate.

"They're getting a guy who wins, competes and loves football," Watson said.

"You know, a dynamic leader who is going to relate to all the people in the lockerroom, all the players and a guy with a great attitude, great character. He's going to put in the work and keep fighting. They're getting a winner, a champion."

