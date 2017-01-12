Watson Wins Another Manning Award

Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson greets fans and signs autographs after arriving at Memorial Stadium after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide 35-31 in the College Football National Championship. (Photo: Joshua S. Kelly, Joshua S. Kelly)

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is the winner of this year's Manning Award, the Allstate Sugar Bowl announced Thursday.

Watson is the first repeat winner of the Manning Award, the only national quarterback award that takes performance in postseason games into consideration.

"It's an honor to be able to receive this award again, and be able to come hang out with the Manning family and see New Orleans and just be able to be a part of the family and the fraternity once again," Watson said.

Watson will receive the award during a ceremony in New Orleans this spring.

In his final season at Clemson, Watson completed 388 of 579 passing attempts for 4,593 yards and 41 touchdowns with 17 interceptions. He had 165 rushing attempts for 629 yards and nine touchdowns.

Watson bolstered his candidacy for the Manning Award with two strong performances in the College Football Playoff. He threw for 259 yards and one touchdown and ran for 57 yards and two touchdowns in Clemson's 31-0 Fiesta Bowl win over Ohio State. He passed for 420 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 43 yards and one touchdown in Clemson's 35-31 national championship game victory over Alabama.

"To be able to have your work noticed and being able to have your name attached to many of these great awards, it's an honor and a special privilege, especially winning some of these awards twice," Watson said.

Watson was also a repeat winner this year of the Davey O'Brien Award, which also honors the best quarterback in college football but is awarded before postseason games.

The Manning Award is voted on by a panel of local and national media along with former Ole Miss and NFL quarterback Archie Manning and his sons, former Tennessee and NFL quarterback Peyton Manning and former Ole Miss and current New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning.

"I marvel at the way he came back this year and played, especially in the playoffs and especially in the second half of that great football game the other night," Archie Manning said of Watson.

Dan Hope, Anderson Independent-Mail