Watson Wins Blanchard-Rogers Award

Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson speaks to the crowd during the College Football Playoff National Championship Celebration in Memorial Stadium. (Photo: Joshua S. Kelly, Joshua S. Kelly)

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson was named Wednesday as the winner of this year's Blanchard-Rogers Award in recognition of his performance during the 2016 college football season.

Presented by the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame, the Blanchard-Rogers Award goes to the best college football player with ties to South Carolina. The award was renamed this year to honor S.C. Football Hall of Fame inductees Felix "Doc" Blanchard and George Rogers.

Watson, who won the award last year, is the first two-time winner of the award. In its first four years of existence, the S.C. Football Hall of Fame's Collegiate Player of the Year award has gone to a Clemson player every year: Tajh Boyd won the inaugural award after the 2013 season, while Vic Beasley won it after the 2014 season.

Watson will be honored at this year's S.C. Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony on April 20 in Greenville.

The ACC also honored Watson on Wednesday as one of 54 recipients of the Weaver-James-Corrigan Award, which recognizes student-athletes in the conference who perform with distinction in the classroom and in their respective sport while also demonstrating exemplary conduct in the community.

Watson is the first Clemson football player to win the Weaver-James-Corrigan Award since Chandler Catanzaro in 2014 and the first Tiger quarterback since Steve Fuller in 1979.

Clemson women's soccer players Emily Byorth, Gabby Byorth and Abby Jones also won the Weaver-James-Corrigan Award on Wednesday, making them the first trio of Clemson athletes in the same sport to win the award in the same year. Each of those three athletes received $5,000 scholarship to put toward their graduate education.

Dan Hope, Anderson Independent-Mail