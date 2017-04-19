Deshaun Watson has maintained a busy schedule these last two months.

Between training for the upcoming NFL Draft and visiting NFL teams who might be interested in his services, Watson's schedule is packed but he will have time to host his Deshaun Watson Football Clinic Saturday morning at Porter Gaud in Charleston.

The two-time Heisman Trophy finalist will be known as Coach Watson this weekend as he and his staff will provide instruction to players ages 6 to 16 and it's not just for kids who want to play quarterback as there will be instruction for other positions.

The camp costs $145 per camper for the four-hour clinic and registration ends on Friday. Parents can go to http://www.everettsm.com for more information on the clinic which will be Watson's final camp before next Thursday's NFL Draft.

© 2017 WLTX-TV