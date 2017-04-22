Watson's Life Is About To Change Dramatically

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson engages the kids at his football camp at Porter Gaud School on April 22, 2017. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is less than a week away from his trip to Philadelphia for the NFL Draft. His last weekend before that big night was spent in Charleston at Porter Gaud School where he held another session of his football camp which has been making the rounds in the Palmetto State. After stops in Greenville and a couple of weeks ago at River Bluff High School in Lexington, Watson took his football camp to the Lowcountry.

More than 200 kids were at the Cyclones' stadium where they took part in the morning workout with proud parents and family members close by with cell phones to capture that magic moment when Watson interacted with their camper.

"I enjoy coming out here, just being able to get away from my football beat and busy schedule and just come out here with the kids," Watson said.

"You know, have fun with them, teach them a little ball and have then run around and throw the football to me and me throwing it to them."

On Thursday, Watson will find out which NFL team has selected him. He has had several visits and this past Friday, the Buffalo Bills reportedly met with Watson in Clemson. He has had visits with the likes of Houston, Jacksonville and Cleveland.

"For me, i just go in there stress free and be myself, that's the easy part," Watson said in reference to his visits with NFL teams.

"I kind of go with the flow."

The Bills pick 10th in the first round, while the Browns have the first and 12th picks. Houston will pick 25th and the consensus is Watson will end up with one of those teams. Watson says he has felt comfortable with all of his visits and could see himself in just about any uniform and any city.

"Just really anxious to find out where I'll be playing for the next couple of years," Watson said.

"That's the biggest part, Other than that, I'm just excited about the whole process and coming down to that final day."

Watson says he has a couple of suits picked out for the draft but has yet to decide on one just yet.

