WeBall4Destin 7 On 7 Tournament Is This Month

(Photo: #WeBall4Destin, Custom)

COLUMBIA, SC - In less than two weeks Sumter High School will host the second annual #WeBall4Destin Do It Big 7 on 7 flag football tournament on Saturday, June 17.

This event is organized by former SC State and Citadel defensive back Mariel Cooper.

Mariel's younger brother Destin past away in a car accident two years ago and this event is held in his honor. Over 800 attended last summer.

16 men's teams will compete for the championship trophy and awards. There is a Powder Puff tournament for women as well. There will also be free food and drinks. For more information on the Do It Big 7 on 7 tournament and other events from the #WeBallFor4Destin Foundation go here- http://www.weball4destin.org/

