Wesley Bryan In Contention At Harbour Town

Wesley Bryan reacts after a shot on the 8th hole during the second round of the 2017 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 14, 2017 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo: Tyler Lecka, 2017 Getty Images)

The first appearance at the Harbour Town Golf Links for Dutch Fork graduate Wesley Bryan is going along nicely.

The former USC golfer who is in his first full season on the PGA Tour is currently four shots off the lead after round two of the RBC Heritage presented by Boeing.

After a 2-under par 69 in round one, Bryan shot a bogey-free second round -a 4-under par 67 has him at minus-6.

Also in that group at 6-under is Aiken's Kevin Kisner and Wofford graduate William McGirt, a native of Lumberton, North Carolina.

The Palmetto State's only PGA Tour stop resumes Saturday with weekend coverage on News19 starting a 3:00 pm each day.

