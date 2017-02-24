Wesley Bryan Remains Tied For The Lead At The Honda Classic

Wesley Bryan hits his tee shot on the tenth hole during the second round of The Honda Classic at PGA National (Champion). (Photo: Jason Getz, Jason Getz)

Dutch Fork graduate Wesley Bryan remains tied for the lead at the halfway point of the Honda Classic.

The former Gamecock golfer shot a 3-under 67 to move to minus-9 after 36 holes. Ryan Palmer is also in at 9-under par.

Bryan is coming off a career-best tie for fourth at the Genesis Open at Riviera. He is hoping to make it back-to-back wins on the PGA Tour for Dutch Fork graduates.

Last week, Dustin Johnson won the Genesis Open which moved him to the top spot of the World Golf Rankings.

Bryan is in his first full season on the PGA Tour.

